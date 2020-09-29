Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Strategic Education worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 22.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Shares of STRA opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.46.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

