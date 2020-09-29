Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,639,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,788,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,574,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,023 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,529,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,051.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 612,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 559,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JBT opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $882,719 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

