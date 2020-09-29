Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.96% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,194,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

PJP stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.