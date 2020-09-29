Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of Independent Bank worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,446,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,081,000 after buying an additional 460,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 424,978 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,423,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,509,000 after acquiring an additional 57,668 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank Corp has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $87.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

