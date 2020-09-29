AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AN opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $780,101.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,022. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

