Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.85% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 176,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EMD opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

