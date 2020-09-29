Bank of America Corp DE Sells 57,086 Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.96% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 79,304 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CUT opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.74.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

