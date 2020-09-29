Bank of Montreal Can Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $854.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

