Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,020.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

NYSE SPR opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

