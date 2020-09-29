Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $202,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $745.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

