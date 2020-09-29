Bank of Montreal Can Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,458,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,590 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth $1,941,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 1,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 285,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 70,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

DOYU stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.59. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. 86 Research downgraded DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded DouYu International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

