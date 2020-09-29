Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,140 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 218.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Park National were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Park National by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 77.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Park National by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $112.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

PRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

