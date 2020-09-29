Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,392 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Raymond James cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $201,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $320,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,525,120.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,115 shares of company stock valued at $745,729. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $794.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

