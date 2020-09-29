Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,176 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CEVA were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEVA. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CEVA by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 190.3% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 152,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 99,855 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 294.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 41,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CEVA by 9.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,512,354.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,453,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.75 million, a PE ratio of 558.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

