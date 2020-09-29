Bank of Montreal Can Invests $107,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

