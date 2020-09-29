Bank of Montreal Can Has $107,000 Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 536.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PJT Partners by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $3,431,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 235.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of PJT opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

