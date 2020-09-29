Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 785.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 1.44. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. Analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRRM. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

