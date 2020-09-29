Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AZZ were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108,757 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 22.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 429,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 79,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,438.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.83 per share, for a total transaction of $169,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,240.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $49.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $899.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). AZZ had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

