Bank of Montreal Can Takes $97,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.