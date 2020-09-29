Bank of Montreal Can Takes $97,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

