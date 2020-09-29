REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $398.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.35. REX American Resources Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $98.79.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

