Bank of Montreal Can Has $99,000 Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 178.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 235.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 264,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of HA stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

