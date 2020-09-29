Bank of Montreal Can Sells 66,554 Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Cassava Sciences worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 10,993.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 297,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 902.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 56,811 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 213,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,867.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 233,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,959 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 2.85. Cassava Sciences Inc has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $12.34.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.