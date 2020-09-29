LPA Group (LON:LPA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.76

LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and traded as low as $72.00. LPA Group shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 4,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of LPA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get LPA Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and a P/E ratio of 24.33.

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.