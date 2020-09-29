STADA Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.00

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Shares of STADA Arzneimittel AG (OTCMKTS:STDAF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20.

STADA Arzneimittel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxon for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Omeprazol for gastric ulcer/reflux.

