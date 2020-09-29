Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79.

