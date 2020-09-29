Rochester Resources (CVE:RCT) Stock Price Up 70%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Rochester Resources Ltd (CVE:RCT)’s share price rose 70% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 128,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 28,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74.

About Rochester Resources (CVE:RCT)

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real and San Francisco properties. It also has an agreement to acquire a 70% interest in the Santa Fe Property.

