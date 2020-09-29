Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.15

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $2.06. Information Services Group shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 23,844 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on III shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

