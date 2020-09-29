Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 302.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $480.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In related news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

