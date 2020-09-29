AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AAR were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AAR by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of AAR by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $701.12 million, a PE ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.12 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. AAR’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

