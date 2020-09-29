Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

