Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,354 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $8,679,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

