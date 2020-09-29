Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $750.82

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $750.82 and traded as low as $740.00. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $748.00, with a volume of 18,049 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 750.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 695.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.22 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

