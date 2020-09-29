JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst (LON:JCH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $554.96

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.96 and traded as low as $546.62. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst shares last traded at $550.41, with a volume of 35,896 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $320.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 554.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 555.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

