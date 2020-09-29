JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst (LON:JCH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $554.96

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.96 and traded as low as $546.62. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst shares last traded at $550.41, with a volume of 35,896 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $320.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 554.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 555.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

About JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst (LON:JCH)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Receive News & Ratings for JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of Montreal Can Has $99,000 Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Bank of Montreal Can Has $99,000 Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Bank of Montreal Can Sells 66,554 Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Sells 66,554 Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc
LPA Group Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.76
LPA Group Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.76
STADA Arzneimittel Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.00
STADA Arzneimittel Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.00
Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
Rochester Resources Stock Price Up 70%
Rochester Resources Stock Price Up 70%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report