Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 214.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Veritex were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 51.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 136.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, insider Cara Mcdaniel purchased 1,900 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Veritex stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $841.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

