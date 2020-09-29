Short Interest in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Rises By 336.4%

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 336.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 2.05% of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19.

