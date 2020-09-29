Short Interest in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Increases By 337.9%

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 337.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 475.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 63.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 36,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHIT opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

