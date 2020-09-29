Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 14.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 34.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 416,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 105,619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $1,176,000.

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

