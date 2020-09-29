Financial Survey: Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) & Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alliance Resource Partners and Contura Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Contura Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 128.07%. Given Alliance Resource Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alliance Resource Partners is more favorable than Contura Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and Contura Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners $1.96 billion 0.18 $399.41 million $2.07 1.38 Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.07 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -3.16

Alliance Resource Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Contura Energy. Contura Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners -8.30% 3.61% 1.72% Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Contura Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Resource Partners has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats Contura Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia. It also leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana; and buys and resells coal, as well as owns interests in various oil and gas mineral interests located within producing basins in the continental United States. In addition, the company offers various industrial and mining technology products and services, such as miner and equipment tracking systems, and proximity detection systems. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.70 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

