Head-To-Head Contrast: Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) versus INVO Bioscience (NYSE:INVO)

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and INVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:INVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cantel Medical and INVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical $1.02 billion 1.87 $17.03 million $1.65 27.31 INVO Bioscience $1.48 million 20.35 -$2.17 million N/A N/A

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cantel Medical and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cantel Medical currently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.90%. Given Cantel Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cantel Medical is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Cantel Medical and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical 1.68% 9.72% 3.59% INVO Bioscience -372.06% N/A -222.14%

Summary

Cantel Medical beats INVO Bioscience on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Water Purification and Filtration segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratory and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company's Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period. It also provides fixed laboratory equipment comprising microscopes with video systems, bench centrifuges, incubators without CO2, bench warmers, and laminar flow hoods. The company sells its products to physicians and IVF centers. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

