Financial Comparison: Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) and Live Nation Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LYV)

Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Chilco River alerts:

Chilco River has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chilco River and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chilco River N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -9.36% -61.92% -6.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chilco River and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chilco River 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 7 0 2.70

Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus price target of $65.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Chilco River.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chilco River and Live Nation Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chilco River N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $11.55 billion 1.02 $69.89 million ($0.02) -2,720.50

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Chilco River.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Chilco River on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chilco River

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. operates the Bruce Hotel and Casino in Lima in Peru. The company is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events for specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or leased 120 entertainment venues and 144 other facilities in North America; and 37 entertainment venues and 118 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Chilco River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chilco River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.