Comparing Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Koninklijke Ahold (NASDAQ:ADRNY)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grocery Outlet and Koninklijke Ahold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Ahold 1 4 6 0 2.45

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Koninklijke Ahold shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Koninklijke Ahold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.36 $15.42 million $0.79 48.14 Koninklijke Ahold $74.22 billion 0.45 $1.98 billion $1.92 15.64

Koninklijke Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Koninklijke Ahold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Ahold has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Koninklijke Ahold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.24% 15.05% 5.19% Koninklijke Ahold 3.28% 16.84% 5.63%

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold beats Grocery Outlet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

