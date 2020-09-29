Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post sales of $661.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.40 million and the lowest is $655.10 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $692.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 60.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 65.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 532.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

