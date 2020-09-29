Brokerages Set AA PLC (LON:AA) PT at GBX 83

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83 ($1.08).

Several research firms have commented on AA. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

AA stock opened at GBX 29.40 ($0.38) on Tuesday. AA has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62.75 ($0.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.58. The stock has a market cap of $182.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.15.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

