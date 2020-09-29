Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.74 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $38,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,483,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 47.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 2.53. Carvana has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

