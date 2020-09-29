Critical Comparison: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) vs. Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 5 3 0 2.22 Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $66.25, indicating a potential upside of 89.67%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1,291.83% -52.48% -20.25% Tactile Systems Technology -4.55% 1.39% 1.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 494.82 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -10.47 Tactile Systems Technology $189.49 million 3.58 $10.97 million $0.56 62.38

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus-caused pre-cancers and cancers; bladder cancer; glioblastoma multiforme; hepatitis B virus; hepatitis C virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Limited; The Wistar Institute; University of Pennsylvania; GeneOne Life Science Inc.; ApolloBio Corporation; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.; Drexel University; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; United States Military HIV Research Program; U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; National Institutes of Health; HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

