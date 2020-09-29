Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $660.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report $660.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $633.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $680.60 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $566.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 287,730 shares in the company, valued at $18,604,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,825,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $69.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

