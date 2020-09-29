Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Anterix were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 19.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 32.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $597,103.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $417,904.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,684.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,043 over the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. Anterix Inc has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

