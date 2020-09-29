Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,351 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $202.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

