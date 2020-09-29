Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 169.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

NPK opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. National Presto Industries Inc. has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

