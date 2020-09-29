Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,628 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

